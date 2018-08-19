Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature will bring you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games.

Several future Tigers began their seasons this weekend. Here’s how they did:

TCI’s Tour of Champions traveled to Atlanta on Friday night to watch a pair of Clemson commits play against each other as part of the 2018 Corky Kell Classic at Georgia State Stadium. Five-star cornerback Andrew Booth and Archer High (Lawrenceville, Ga.) went up against four-star safety Joseph Charleston and Milton (Ga.) High, with Milton emerging victorious by a score of 21-19.

In addition to his defensive back duties, Booth saw action on offense at wide receiver as well as multiple special teams, and even punted the ball once. Late in the game, he and Charleston were at the center of one of the biggest plays of the contest.

Down by two points with less than two minutes remaining, Archer had the ball in Milton territory when Archer’s quarterback threw a third-down pass to the end zone intended for Booth. Charleston ranged over from his safety position to help break up the pass, and Milton ultimately hung on for the win.

Booth provided a couple of highlights on offense, hauling in a 45-yard pass down the sideline and later making a 26-yard reception on third down. Both of his catches helped set up touchdowns for Archer.

A day earlier at the Corky Kell Clasic, Calhoun (Ga.) High teammates and Clemson commits Brannon Spector and Davis Allen saw their team cruise to a 45-21 win over Ridgeland High (Rossville, Ga.).

Spector showed off his moves at receiver with a 28-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in the second quarter. In the third quarter, Allen — who is committed to the Tigers as a tight end — intercepted a pass on defense and returned it 23 yards for a score.

Allen finished with 5.5 tackles, including two for loss, as well as a sack and the pick-six. Spector helped pace Calhoun’s offense with eight catches for 103 yards and his touchdown.

In other action, Folsom (Calif.) High four-star wide receiver Joe Ngata notched five catches for 40 yards in his team’s 14-0 loss to De La Salle High (Concord, Calif.). Ngata made one of the plays of the game when he took a handoff and trucked over a couple of defenders during a long run.

Four-star tight end Jaelyn Lay helped Riverdale (Ga.) High rout North Clayton High (College Park, Ga.), 39-0. Lay caught touchdown passes of 8 and 9 yards, and had a 22-yard reception on third down that kept one of Riverdale’s scoring drives alive. Not only did Lay make plays in the passing game, but he also pinned the opposition deep in its own territory with a well-placed punt to the 6-yard line.

Riverdale on the board AGAIN….9 yard touchdown reception by Jaelyn Lay

P.s.- I know that's not a fade…but I was close enough. Same result 😎 #LAID 27-0 Riverdale pic.twitter.com/iCu5dwFLxU — ClayCoKen (@claycoken) August 18, 2018

Clemson safety commit Lannden Zanders shined in Crest High (Shelby, N.C.)’s 28-11 win at South Point High (Belmont, N.C.). Zanders had one run for 7 yards, four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown, and made half a dozen tackles on defense.

Also in action this past Friday were Clemson linebacker commit Greg Williams and defensive line commit Logan Cash. Williams and Swansea (S.C.) High fell to Lower Richland High (Hopkins, S.C.), 14-8, while Clark Central High (Athens, Ga.) edged Cash and Winder (Ga.) Barrow High by a score of 22-19. Cash forced a fumble in the contest.

Stay tuned to TCI as we keep you posted on the performances of the future Tigers all season long.

‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!