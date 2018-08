In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Mike Williams on Twitter.

The former Clemson wide receiver again made a great catch in the Los Angeles Chargers game against Seattle Saturday night.

Here is what is being said about Williams on Twitter.

This is the Mike Williams #Chargers fans have been waiting for…. pic.twitter.com/cUSXc57ulo — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 19, 2018

What a difference a year makes. Last year, Chargers WR Mike Williams was sidelined due to a disc injury. Told me he had numbness/pain into his leg, hamstring was a problem for months. Says he feels great now. That spectacular TD catch he just made confirms he is, indeed, great. — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) August 19, 2018

Believe this is what LA had in mind when drafting Mike Williams in the 1st round. pic.twitter.com/THgqjYE37W — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) August 19, 2018

GENO TO MIKE WILLIAMS FOR 25 Yard TD! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ 21-6 Chargers still on top! — ⚡️ChargersLegion⚡️ (@ChargersLegion) August 19, 2018

Mike. Williams. Boom. What an incredible TD catch!!! pic.twitter.com/nDFl7Mzp5J — Ricky Henne (@ChargersRHenne) August 19, 2018

Mike Williams 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) August 19, 2018

THAT'S THE MIKE WILLIAMS WE'VE BEEN WAITING TO SEE!!!!! — Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) August 19, 2018

that Mike Williams catch single-handedly validated my choice to stay in tonight — Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) August 19, 2018