4-star safety Phillips commits to Clemson

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Clemson has picked up another big commitment for its 2019 recruiting class.

Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer four-star safety Jalyn Phillips, who is celebrating his 18th birthday today, announced his commitment at his high school this afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect chose Clemson over finalists Alabama and Oklahoma.

Phillips, who lists over 30 Power Five offers in total, received a long-awaited offer from Clemson in June during a visit to campus with his parents for the Dabo Swinney Camp. He has visited Clemson numerous times, most recently for the All In Cookout in late July, and Clemson was the offer he coveted throughout his recruiting process.

This marks the second straight month the Tigers have landed a commitment from a defensive back from Archer High School. Phillips’ teammate, five-star cornerback Andrew Booth, pledged to Clemson on July 30 after attending the All In Cookout as well.

The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions visited Atlanta on Friday to watch Phillips and Booth play Clemson four-star safety commitment Joseph Charleston and Milton (Ga.) High School as part of the 2018 Corky Kell Classic at Georgia State Stadium.

After the game, Phillips told us that he has built a strong bond with Swinney and communicates with the head coach frequently.

“He’s a genuine person,” Phillips said. “We have a great relationship.”

As a junior last season, Phillips posted 58 tackles and an interception. He is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, which ranks him as the No. 24 safety in the country for the class of 2019.

Phillips becomes the 23rd total commitment in Clemson’s 2019 class and fourth commitment from a safety, joining Charleston, Shelby (N.C.) Crest’s Lannden Zanders and Phenix City (Ala.)’s Ray Thornton.

TCI was on site for Phillips’ announcement at Archer High School, so stay tuned for much more on his decision.