5-star, country's No. 1 corner wants to visit Clemson

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo is not in any rush with his recruiting process.

“I’m taking things pretty slowly and seeing what different schools have to offer, like different opportunities and stuff like that,” Ringo told The Clemson Insider.

Ringo (6-2, 192), the nation’s top-ranked corner in the 2020 class, has collected scholarship offers from around 30 schools. With so many college options, he wants to take his time and ensure he makes the right choice.

The next step in the process for the junior prospect will be making more visits to various schools he is interested in.

“Nothing planned yet, but I’m definitely going to start looking into those as we get towards the end of the season,” Ringo said of visits. “Those are going to be critical in the offseason.”

Clemson is one of the schools that Ringo is looking to check out in person for the first time.

“I want to see how the school is, how they run things there and what the coaches are like,” he said. “My relationship with the coaches is going to be a huge thing I’m looking for when I go on all my visits.”

Clemson extended an offer to Ringo in March, and he said he has communicated a little bit with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed since then.

“That Clemson wants me,” Ringo said of Reed’s message to him. “It’s a very good excellent program and school, and they feel like I would fit there to play football at the school.”

While Ringo has yet to visit Clemson, its program has made a good impression on him from afar.

“They’re a powerhouse down South,” he said. “They come to work, and I like that about them. They got a bunch of guys over there, for sure.”

Along with Clemson, Ringo has received offers from just about all of the country’s top programs including Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, Florida, Oklahoma, Stanford, Notre Dame, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Washington.

Ringo plans to start cutting his list down after his junior season, which began this past Friday.

“That’ll most definitely be in the offseason,” he said. “I’ll start to narrow things down, and then it will go to my senior year, narrowing it down more.”

Ringo said he would ideally like to make his decision at one of the All-American games after his senior season, but if not that, then he could commit before the start of his senior year.

Distance is not a factor in his recruitment, he says.

“Distance is not a problem, honestly,” he said. “Whenever I go on my visits and the different schools I choose from, the biggest factors are just where I want to be honestly and where I feel more comfortable at.”

Ringo transferred to Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro from Tacoma (Wash.) Bellarmine Prep before his sophomore season in 2017. He is the No. 1 prospect in Arizona, No. 1 cornerback and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.