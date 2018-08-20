Clemson continues its impressive streak in AP top 10

When Clemson starts the 2018 football season against Furman on Sept. 1, it will mark the 44th consecutive week the Tigers have been ranked inside the top 10 of the Associated Press College Football Poll.

Clemson continues its impressive streak in the media poll thanks to its No. 2 preseason ranking, which the AP released Monday. This marks the program’s third consecutive year it starts a season in the top 5.

Alabama, who is also continuing its streak of 44 straight weeks inside the top 10, is ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll. The Crimson Tide and the Tigers were also ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the Amway/USA TODAY Coaches Poll which was released earlier this month. Clemson and Alabama are tied for the nation’s longest active streak in the top 10.

With its No. 2 ranking, Clemson also continues its streak of overall week’s inside the top 25 of the AP Poll. The Tigers have been ranked 53 consecutive weeks, dating back to November 23, 2014 … the third longest active streak in college football.

Since 2011, Clemson has now been ranked in 108 of the last 115 AP Polls, which is also the third best in the country since that time.

This is the second time in the last three seasons Clemson will open a football season ranked second in the country. The ranking ties Clemson’s highest preseason ranking in school history, which came in 2016. The Tigers went on to win the National Championship that season.

In the history of the AP poll, the Tigers have been a preseason top 5 team just four times before. Two have come in the previous two years, which came in 2016, when they were No. 2, and last season when they were No. 5.

Clemson was also ranked No. 4 in the 1984 preseason poll and again in the 1988 poll. In 1984, the Tigers finished the year unranked, while they finished No. 9 in the 1988 final ranking.

Of course, Clemson finished No. 1 in 2016 and No. 4 last year in the final AP Poll.

Monday’s No. 2 ranking is the Tigers’ 11th top 10 preseason ranking in the history of the AP poll. However, it is their fourth since the 2013 season.

Clemson has finished the year ranked inside the top 10 of the AP in five of the 11 years it received a top 10 ranking, including each of the previous three instances (2013, 2016 and 2017).

Overall, the Clemson program has been ranked in 27 AP Preseason Polls.

This is a record seventh straight year the Tigers will enter a season ranked in both major polls. However, Clemson’s record for consecutive years ranked in the AP Preseason Poll is eight (1987-’94).

Since 1982, Clemson has now been ranked in 23 of the last 37 AP preseason polls. In the previous 22 years, the Tigers finished the year ranked in 14 of them, including each of the last six.

The last time Clemson was ranked in the AP preseason poll, but did not finish ranked came in 2008. The Tigers opened that year No. 9 nationally, but were humbled by Alabama right out of the gate. The Tigers finished the year 7-6 and obviously not ranked in the final poll. Of course that is the year Dabo Swinney took over as the interim head coach before getting the job permanently at the end of the season.

Swinney is 101-30 as Clemson’s head coach since 2008. He has led the program to a national championship, played for another and has won four ACC Championships. The Tigers have at least claimed a share of the ACC’s Atlantic Division Title in six of his nine full seasons as head coach.

Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll