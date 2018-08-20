Clemson to announce depth chart soon

This time last year, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney named Kelly Bryant his starting quarterback for the 2017 football season. That was not the case Monday when Swinney was asked if he was ready to name a starter for the season-opener against Furman on Sept. 1

“We are not going to release a depth chart today, but we will here pretty soon,” Swinney said after practice at Jervey Meadows in Clemson.

Soon could be as early as next Monday for Clemson. The Tigers have one more practice, which is on Tuesday, before they conclude fall camp. Swinney said the coaching staff will meet on Wednesday to go over the roster and at that point they should be ready to put a depth chart together.

“We will pretty much set the depth chart on how we are going to go into (the Furman) game,” Swinney said. “We will probably put out a depth chart probably on Monday. That is probably when we will release it.”

Swinney said when the team gets to practice on Thursday the coaches will start repping for the Furman game and how they want to look in the season-opener.

Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said the players are kind of sorting things out for them when they look at the depth chart.

“It is starting to sort itself out, but it is not the depth chart for the season,” Scott said. “That may be the depth chart going into the Furman game. There are a lot of times where there is a lot of movement on the depth chart from that first game to the second game based off production and how guys play.

“Our guys know that, but yes, the depth chart is definitely starting to come together.”

Clemson’s season-opener with Furman will be a 12:20 p.m. at Death Valley.