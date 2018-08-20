Scott excited about where the offense is at

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott really liked what he saw from the offense Monday as the second-ranked Tigers got back to work after having the weekend off.

The Tigers had a very vibrant practice at the Jervey Meadows practice fields behind Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Watch as Scott gives an update on the offense, his wide receivers and where the Tigers’ depth chart is at heading into the last day of fall camp.

