Swinney's Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following Monday’s practice at Clemson.
Watch Swinney’s interview with reporters on TCITV:
When Clemson starts the 2018 football season against Furman on Sept. 1, it will mark the 44th consecutive week the Tigers have been ranked inside the top 10 of the Associated Press College Football Poll. (…)
With 12 days to go until second-ranked Clemson kicks off the 2018 season, the only thing officially we know about the Tigers’ quarterback situation is this … they will play multiple (…)
Over the last four years, no one in college football has sacked quarterbacks more than Clemson. The Tigers, who led the nation in sacks in 2017 with 46, have averaged 47 sacks per season since 2014, (…)
Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature will bring you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games. (…)
Like at quarterback and at tight end, Clemson is loaded at the running back position. The Tigers’ two leading rushers from 2017 are back in Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster and both came into camp one and two (…)
The High School football season is underway and so is The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions series. This past Friday night TCI caught two games at Turner Field where we were able to see Clemson (…)
The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions continued on Friday night in Atlanta, where we saw two Clemson commitments go toe-to-toe as part of the 2018 Corky Kell Classic at Georgia State Stadium. (…)
Besides the quarterback position, perhaps the most competitive or up in the air position in camp is at tight end, where Clemson is loaded with talent. Milan Richard (last year’s starter) and Garrett (…)
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Mike Williams on Twitter. The former Clemson wide receiver again made a great catch in the Los Angeles Chargers game against Seattle (…)