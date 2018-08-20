Two-Minute Drill: Tigers getting close to naming starters

As the last few days of fall camp wind down, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is preparing to release the team’s depth chart for the Furman game on Sept.1.

Watch The Clemson Insider’s Two-Minute drill to see what Swinney and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott had to say about the depth at various positions.

