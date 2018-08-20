Watch Jalyn Phillips announce his commitment to Clemson

Recruiting

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Four-star safety Jalyn Phillips announced his commitment to Clemson on Monday afternoon.

The Clemson Insider was on location at Archer High School for Phillips’ announcement ceremony.

Watch the standout 2019 prospect pick the Tigers on TCITV:

