Bryant in good spirits as fall camp ends

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant was in good spirits Tuesday as the second-ranked Tigers’ concluded fall camp at Jervey Meadows in Clemson.

“We have been grinding for three weeks, but now we get to focus on a opponent now,” the senior said to the media following practice. “We are going to focus on Clemson. We are still going to do that, but it feels good to kind of flip the script a little bit.”

Bryant also spoke about the quarterback competition, his leadership and the freedom the coaches are giving him when it comes to calling plays.

