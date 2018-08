Tuesday was the last day of fall camp for second-ranked Clemson. Now the Tigers turn page on the 2018 football season and get ready for the new season.

Clemson running back Tavien Feaster is one of many guys on the team that was excited to see camp come to an end.

“We had a tough camp,” the running back said. “We all performed at a high level and we just got better as a team.”

Feaster also spoke about the running back competition and much more.

Watch Feaster’s interview with the media on TCITV.