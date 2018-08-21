Tour of Champions: 4-star Rayburn goes in-depth on Clemson

Tour of Champions: 4-star Rayburn goes in-depth on Clemson

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions traveled to Pensacola High School on Tuesday to see Clemson commitment Hunter Rayburn.

The four-star offensive lineman spoke with TCI and went in-depth on a number of things relating to Clemson.

Watch our one-on-one Tour of Champions interview with Rayburn on TCITV:

