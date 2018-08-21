Tour of Champions: Coach Mincy has high praise for Rayburn

Tour of Champions: Coach Mincy has high praise for Rayburn

Recruiting

Tour of Champions: Coach Mincy has high praise for Rayburn

PENSACOLA, Fla. – TCI stopped by Pensacola High School Tuesday as part of our Tour of Champions.

Head coach Mike Mincy had plent of praise for Clemson commit Hunter Rayburn.

 

, , , , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home