Tour of Champions: Coach Mincy has high praise for Rayburn

PENSACOLA, Fla. – TCI stopped by Pensacola High School Tuesday as part of our Tour of Champions.
Head coach Mike Mincy had plent of praise for Clemson commit Hunter Rayburn.
Fall camp came to an end for second-ranked Clemson on Tuesday and there are still some question marks on who will be starting against Furman on Sept 1. Quarterback Kelly Bryant and running back Tavien (…)
For a guy who is in the middle of one of the biggest quarterback battles in college football, Kelly Bryant is extremely upbeat. The Clemson quarterback came off the practice field at Jervey Meadows in (…)
Tuesday was the last day of fall camp for second-ranked Clemson. Now the Tigers turn page on the 2018 football season and get ready for the new season. Clemson running back Tavien Feaster is one of many guys on (…)
Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant was in good spirits Tuesday as the second-ranked Tigers’ concluded fall camp at Jervey Meadows in Clemson. “We have been grinding for three weeks, but now we get (…)
The media got the opportunity to watch the first seven and a half practices on Tuesday as Clemson concluded fall camp at Jervey Meadows in Clemson. Here are some observations of what I noticed during my (…)
The media was allowed to watch the first seven and a half periods of the final practice of fall camp Tuesday afternoon. While Clemson did not do any team drills early in practice, the defense did participate (…)
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Hunter Rayburn was a relatively unknown prospect when he transferred from West Florida Tech to Pensacola High School for his senior season. The move across town paid off, as (…)
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions traveled to Pensacola High School on Tuesday to see Clemson commitment Hunter Rayburn. The four-star offensive lineman spoke with TCI and (…)
A day after the Associated Press ranked Clemson No. 2 in its preseason poll, the media association’s panel of writers and broadcasters voted defensive end Clelin Ferrell, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (…)
As fall camp begins to wind down, the media spoke with head coach Dabo Swinney and co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jeff Scott after Monday’s practice at Jervey Meadows in Clemson. (…)