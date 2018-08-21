Tour of Champions: Coach says Clemson is getting a great one in Rayburn

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Pensacola High School head coach Mike Mincy knows he is lucky to have four-star prospect Hunter Rayburn on his team’s offensive line.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Clemson commitment is a smart player, very good athlete for his size and can play any position along the offensive front.

“He came in as a tackle, moved to guard, now he’s playing center for us,” Mincy told The Clemson Insider during our Tour of Champions stop at Pensacola High School on Tuesday. “So, he can play all three positions, and when you have a guy that has the football intelligence that he has… We’re just glad to have him on our side.”

What makes Rayburn even more special, though, is he’s the total package on and off the field according to Mincy.

“A great young man,” he said. “He’s a leader on and off the field, and that’s what we really want our players to be here. He shows it every day. He’s a great student, for one, and just a great young man.”

It won’t be easy for Pensacola to replace Rayburn’s presence in the locker room and on the O-line, but Mincy is excited to see what Rayburn does at the next level and believes big things are in store for him at Clemson under head coach Dabo Swinney.

“I can’t wait,” Mincy said. “I want to finish what we have going here first, and then in December I guess he’ll be headed that way. He’s going to do great things there. Like I said he’s such a great young man, great football player. But more importantly what he’s going to bring up there with the leadership qualities and the things that he brings in the classroom… I know coach Swinney, that’s what kind of coach he is, and he fits their system perfect.”

Rayburn, who committed to Clemson in June, is expected to graduate early and enroll at the school in January.

Mincy has a good relationship with members of Clemson’s staff and is thrilled that Rayburn will be a part of one of the nation’s top college football programs after high school.

“I know coach Jeff Scott up there, and then I’m actually from Perry, just outside of Tallahassee, so I grew up watching Brad Scott,” Mincy said. “So, I’ve known them, and just keeping up with the program that coach Swinney runs up there, it’s just a top-notch program on and off the field. And that’s where every high school coach wants their kid to play, in a program like that, so we’re very fortunate that Hunter has got the opportunity to go there.”