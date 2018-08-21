Tour of Champions: Rayburn says there's no reason Clemson can't win it all

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions made a stop at Pensacola High School on Tuesday to see four-star offensive lineman and Clemson commitment Hunter Rayburn.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Rayburn, who committed to Clemson in June, spoke with TCI about a number of topics pertaining to the Tigers.

TCI: What are your thoughts on Clemson’s mega football complex?

Rayburn: “World class, from the locker room to the nutrition facility to where you just hang out. They’ve got the nap room. Everything there is just top of the line.”

TCI: What is your favorite part of the facility?

Rayburn: “Wouldn’t be the slide. I almost killed myself on the slide (laughing). I just have to say… I don’t know, there’s not really one part in particular that stands out. It’s all just so nice.”

TCI: We know your relationship with Clemson’s staff was a big factor in your decision to choose the school. What are your impressions of offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell?

Rayburn: “He’s a good guy. He knows what he’s doing. He’s genuine. Our relationship is pretty good. We stay in contact frequently. He’s just a super guy.”

TCI: Talk about your unique relationship with Clemson punter commit Aidan Swanson.

Rayburn: “His parents are friends with my aunt and uncle. So, that connection there, his dad and my dad have been in touch about this whole process and the school we’re going to because it’s pretty cool.”

TCI: Looking ahead, do you have any goals for your freshman season at Clemson?

Rayburn: “We’ve got to start off with this season. We’ve got to go out and do what we need to do, handle our business here and just prepare as well as I can to come in there and make an impact early.”

TCI: Clemson is considered a legitimate national title contender heading into the season. What do you think the Tigers’ chances of winning it all are?

Rayburn: “Obviously pretty good. They’ve got a lot coming back. They’ve got one of the best coaching staffs in the country, some of the best facilities, best players. So, there’s no reason they can’t do it.”