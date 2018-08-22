Blue Chip Road Trip: Don't count out the Tigers for Cain

BRADENTON, Fla. — Don’t count Clemson out just yet for Noah Cain.

The four-star running back from IMG Academy did not include Clemson in the top group of schools he announced last month. However, his family loves Clemson, and the door may still be open for the Tigers.

The Clemson Insider visited IMG Academy on Wednesday as part of our Tour of Champions and spoke with Cain on site.

“My parents love Clemson, so we’re going to see where things end up,” he said. “A lot of things can happen until December.

“My mom, she was really hurt that I didn’t put them in my top 6, and my dad also. But they love Clemson, so we’ll see where things end up.”

Cain (5-10, 210), who has over two dozen offers, named Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Penn State, Ohio State and Auburn his top six schools in late July.

While those are his current favorites, Cain is keeping an open mind as he goes through the recruiting process, knowing that things can change before he signs with a school in December.

“A lot of things change — coaching changes, players get suspended,” Cain said. “That’s why I’m going to make my decision in December. So, I’m going to just watch how everything plays out this year, and God will lead me the way.”

Cain received an offer from Clemson while on campus for the Georgia Tech game last October, and returned to campus for another unofficial visit in June.

Though the Tigers missed the cut for his top six, Clemson co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott continues to recruit Cain.

“I’m hearing from him about every week, a few times every week,” Cain said. “I developed a good relationship with those guys, it was just kind of they came kind of in the middle of my recruitment, so some other schools were already ahead of them. But coach (Dabo) Swinney, coach Elliott have been nothing but good to me, so I’m going to see where things end.”

What is Elliott’s message to Cain?

“Just watch them this year closely,” said Cain, who was born in Louisiana. “Travis Etienne, he’s from Louisiana. That’s a Louisana boy, so I’m watching him and I met him throughout the camp circuit when I was an underclassman. He’s doing great things up there, so I’m definitely paying attention to that.”

Cain, the nation’s No. 7 running back according to the TCI Composite, says the next step for him is taking official visits.

“I’m really trying to still schedule my official visits because we have so many away games and Saturday games, so I’m going to see where things end up,” he said.

Cain transferred to IMG last offseason from Denton (Texas) Guyer, where he rushed for 1,249 yards and 12 touchdowns.

As a junior last season, Cain ran for 524 yards and six touchdowns while sharing carries in IMG’s backfield with five-star Trey Sanders and current Oklahoma freshman T.J. Pledger.