Scott feels it's hard for anyone to be 'under the radar' nowadays

As second-ranked Clemson begins the 2018 season against Furman in less than two weeks, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jeff Scott is extremely excited about the talent he has within his receiving core.

“For us I think we’re a talented group,” Scott said after Monday’s practice, “and my big challenge to this group of wideouts, you know we really only have one starter coming back in (Hunter) Renfrow, so my challenge to the wideouts is going from a group of potential to a group of production. That’s really what we’ve been talking about all of fall camp. I like the way our guys have progressed.”

As a school commonly known as “Wide Receiver U” Scott has worked with and helped produce some of the most talented college receivers such as DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Williams. However what makes his receivers so talented is the message that Scott instills in them.

He wants them to focus on becoming a better version of themselves each day, rather than trying to imitate the guys that came before them.

“I think whenever I talk to the wideouts I’m not trying to compare them to the guys that were here before,” Scott said. “I want Tee Higgins to be the very best version of Tee Higgins.

“I don’t want Tee Higgins to try to be Deandre Hopkins or Mike Williams. I want him to just worry about being the best version of himself. Within that I am always sharing the characteristics of the best of the best that have come through.”

With so many guys who have moved onto the NFL and having only Renfrow as a veteran receiver returning, there are many guys who, as of now are, “under the radar” on offense. Although, Scott says it’s more challenging for anybody to be under the radar nowadays with the progression of media, social media and technology.

“Fifteen years ago (running back) Lyn-J Dixon would be under the radar because we don’t have as much coverage and all that but now Coach Swinney does a good job of communicating how our practices look and what guys are doing,” Scott said.

Scott is pleased with the way Dixon has looked so far and says if anyone is under the radar right now it would be him.

“I think Lyn-J is probably the first guy that comes to mind. I think just because he’s a freshman coming out of the system he was in in high school, from Butler, Ga.,” the Clemson coach said. “We really didn’t know, very similar to Travis Etienne last year. We really didn’t know but he’s got out here and he’s made a bunch of plays and has done a good job.”