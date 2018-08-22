Tigers ready to get down to the nitty-gritty

With classes starting today, fall camp is officially over for second-ranked Clemson.

The Tigers wrapped up camp Tuesday at Jervey Meadows in Clemson ending a three-week period where they have grinded through meetings and practices to reach the point where they are ready for the 2018 football season.

“It’s been a long camp,” running back Tavien Feaster said following Tuesday’s final practice of camp. “We’ve been hitting each other all during camp, so we are ready to play against someone new. The depth has helped to keep everyone fresh and injury free.”

Clemson will play someone else soon enough. The Tigers open the new season on Sept. 1 at Death Valley as Furman comes to town to renew the series with Clemson’s oldest opponent. The Paladins were Clemson’s first ever opponent, dating back to October 31, 1896 in Greenville, S.C.

The Tigers won the game, 14-6.

However, with the new season approaching, there are still a few things to do. Clemson will begin prepping for the Paladins on Thursday and will have another practice on Friday at Death Valley.

The Friday practice is considered like a walkthrough for game days as the coaching staff and players practice everything from pregame warmups to in-game situations to help prep the team for any and all scenarios for what it will be like on game days.

Friday’s practice is most commonly known in the football program as “The Beanie Bowl.” The players will have Saturday off before reconvening for a Sunday afternoon meeting to begin game-week prep. This will begin the Tigers’ normal routine through the end of the regular season or ACC Championship Game week.

“I still feel like we have a lot of work left,” wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said about the Tigers’ condition heading into the Furman game. “The work is not done by any means. There are still some things to touch up on and personally things I have to touch up on … things we’ve got to improve. But we’ve wrapped up camp, and I feel like it was a good camp.”

Clemson heads into the Furman game with expectations again that the season will end in the national championship game. That has been the standard at Clemson for four straight seasons now, dating back to its first appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the end of the 2015 season.

Fall camp was tough. A lot of things got accomplished and the Tigers came out of camp relatively healthy. Now, it is time to play football.

“Me and a few of the guys were talking yesterday like, ‘wow we play next week. It’s almost that time. We gotta get ready for this,’” linebacker Isaiah Simmons said. “Not that we haven’t been getting ready for it. Now is just time to focus on one team at a time.

“I think when it comes down to the nitty-gritty we’re gonna be ready.”