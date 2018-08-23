2020 offensive tackle says 'Clemson is my favorite'

2020 offensive tackle says 'Clemson is my favorite'

Football

2020 offensive tackle says 'Clemson is my favorite'

Clemson’s 2020 class already has a couple of key pieces early in the recruiting game.

It will look to add the No. 4 player in Kentucky as the next recruiting class starts to get underway.

Lexington-Frederick Douglass offensive tackle Walker Parks is on Clemson’s radar and should continue to get plenty of attention until he makes his final decision.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound prospect has recently talked with Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Kentucky.

“I was offered by Notre Dame and Virginia Tech after Clemson, both after being on campus,” he said. “Since I’m 2020 the contact has been limited. I talked to Coach (Mike) Summers at Louisville and went to Kentucky for a team cookout, that’s the summary of my summer.”

He is looking forward to talking with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. Parks is planning two trips to Death Valley this fall.

“I’m going to call Coach Caldwell tomorrow night and plan a visit on when they play N.C. State the day after my birthday and when they play South Carolina,” he said. “I will also visit Kentucky, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.”

Parks said he is looking forward to “just taking in a game.”

“I have never seen a game in person in Death Valley,” he said. “I’m very excited about it this fall.”

Parks told TCI that he has a good relationship with the Clemson coaching staff.

“It’s pretty good. I really enjoy being around the staff and hanging out with them,” he said.

Their relationship is good enough that the Tigers are on the top of Parks’ list.

“Right now, Clemson is my favorite,” he said. “The way me and my family were treated the first time we were on campus, and the program has strong core values that I value as an individual.”

The Tigers have “a pretty strong shot” at remaining atop Parks’ list, he said. He added that “up until the day I decide they will no doubt be at the top of my list.”

Parks has plenty of room to shoot up in the recruiting rankings as he is still developing, but Clemson already has a good foothold in his recruitment. It’s still pretty early and anything could happen at this point but the early relationship they have built will be a key down the road.

Watch for Parks in the future. He’s a name to remember.

, , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

With fall camp in the books for second-ranked Clemson, one area of interest is the kicking situation. With Greg Huegel back from last year’s season-ending knee injury, competition for the starting spot (…)

reply
3hr

Clemson head coach Monte Lee announced the signing of 15 players to the program on Thursday. Assistant coaches Bradley LeCroy and Andrew See along with Lee all contributed to the signing class, which is (…)

reply
4hr

Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow recently spoke with the media following practice. Here is what the Tigers’ All-ACC wide receiver had to say about the end of fall camp, the season and his fellow wide (…)

reply
11hr

When a football player suffers a season-ending injury, the mental aspect of the injury is often overlooked from those outside the program. After working and preparing all year to play in what is a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home