2020 offensive tackle says 'Clemson is my favorite'

Clemson’s 2020 class already has a couple of key pieces early in the recruiting game.

It will look to add the No. 4 player in Kentucky as the next recruiting class starts to get underway.

Lexington-Frederick Douglass offensive tackle Walker Parks is on Clemson’s radar and should continue to get plenty of attention until he makes his final decision.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound prospect has recently talked with Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Kentucky.

“I was offered by Notre Dame and Virginia Tech after Clemson, both after being on campus,” he said. “Since I’m 2020 the contact has been limited. I talked to Coach (Mike) Summers at Louisville and went to Kentucky for a team cookout, that’s the summary of my summer.”

He is looking forward to talking with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. Parks is planning two trips to Death Valley this fall.

“I’m going to call Coach Caldwell tomorrow night and plan a visit on when they play N.C. State the day after my birthday and when they play South Carolina,” he said. “I will also visit Kentucky, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.”

Parks said he is looking forward to “just taking in a game.”

“I have never seen a game in person in Death Valley,” he said. “I’m very excited about it this fall.”

Parks told TCI that he has a good relationship with the Clemson coaching staff.

“It’s pretty good. I really enjoy being around the staff and hanging out with them,” he said.

Their relationship is good enough that the Tigers are on the top of Parks’ list.

“Right now, Clemson is my favorite,” he said. “The way me and my family were treated the first time we were on campus, and the program has strong core values that I value as an individual.”

The Tigers have “a pretty strong shot” at remaining atop Parks’ list, he said. He added that “up until the day I decide they will no doubt be at the top of my list.”

Parks has plenty of room to shoot up in the recruiting rankings as he is still developing, but Clemson already has a good foothold in his recruitment. It’s still pretty early and anything could happen at this point but the early relationship they have built will be a key down the road.

Watch for Parks in the future. He’s a name to remember.