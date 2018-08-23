Swinney's practice report

Clemson officially started working on Furman Thursday as the Tigers reconvened for practice at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

The Tigers concluded fall camp on Tuesday and took Wednesday off as players attended the first day of classes at Clemson.

Head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following practice on Thursday to discuss practice and much more as the Tigers get set to host the Paladins on Sept. 1 at Death Valley.