Swinney's practice report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Clemson Insider visited St. Thomas Aquinas Thursday to see 2020 four-star linebacker Derek Wingo. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has already built a strong (…)
Clemson’s 2020 class already has a couple of key pieces early in the recruiting game. It will look to add the No. 4 player in Kentucky as the next recruiting class starts to get underway. Lexington-Frederick (…)
With fall camp in the books for second-ranked Clemson, one area of interest is the kicking situation. With Greg Huegel back from last year’s season-ending knee injury, competition for the starting spot (…)
In the continuing effort to make visiting Clemson Memorial Stadium a fan-friendly experience, Clemson Athletics, in conjunction with concessionaire partner Aramark, proudly announces reduced prices for (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee announced the signing of 15 players to the program on Thursday. Assistant coaches Bradley LeCroy and Andrew See along with Lee all contributed to the signing class, which is (…)
Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow recently spoke with the media following practice. Here is what the Tigers’ All-ACC wide receiver had to say about the end of fall camp, the season and his fellow wide (…)
A lot has changed for Aidan Swanson in the last year. This time a year ago, the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy punter held a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson. Now, he has a full scholarship offer to play at (…)
As a redshirt freshman Isaiah Simmons impacted the secondary, recording 49 tackles, a sack, five pass breakups and causing a fumble while averaging a tackle every 6.1 snaps to lead the team. Simmons (…)