What We Heard: Dabo Swinney

Another fall camp is in the books and second-ranked Clemson now prepares to open the 2018 season against Furman at Death Valley next Saturday. The media spoke with head coach Dabo Swinney on Thursday night. Here is what he had to say:

Swinney on quarterbacks

“(Trevor Lawrence) is a special talent and it’s been fun to see him compete. It’s been fun to see Kelly (Bryant) compete because he’s really done a great job and Chase (Brice). I’m always waving Chase’s flag around here like, ‘Hey don’t forget about me.’ He’s a really good player and he had a great camp. So I’m very confident in all three of those guys.”

Swinney on other position battles

“Kicker, that’s been a really interesting battle. I think punter. You know Carson King and (Will) Spiers. They’re pretty close so I think that’s a battle we will continue to see there and we’ve got great competition at wideout, tremendous competition. Same thing at backer, corner, we have three corners who all want to start.”

Swinney on the depth chart

“We’re going to wait until Monday to put out a depth chart. But we have a good idea of where we are and how we’re going to go into this game and we’ll go from there. But we’ll put that out on Monday.”

Swinney on the health of his team

“We’re in a good spot, we really are. We’re very fortunate because this is a tough game and you have to practice tough to get ready to play. But we’ve been very fortunate to this point to come through camp in a pretty good spot. We have a couple of guys that got a little banged up this week and last week but nothing serious. I think everyone will be ready to go next week.”

Swinney on redshirts

“We’ve talked and like I told y’all the other day, if nothing was changing, just kind of our process on how we’d go about who we’d like to hold, so we’ve got some good thoughts on that, but there’s a few guys that are kind of on the bubble and we kind of need to see how we go here the first part of the season.”