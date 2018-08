Former Clemson wide receiver Adam Humphries is the talk of the football world Saturday after he returned a missed Detroit field goal 109 yards for a touchdown for his Tampa Bay Buccaneers Friday night in a preseason NFL game.

Statistically, it is the longest possible return for a touchdown in all of American Football history.

Twitter was blowing up about Humphries’ return afterwards. Here is what was said about the former Tiger on Twitter.

Adam Humphries' return of a missed field goal at the end of the half goes 109 yards for a touchdown. Preseason records are spotty, but the longest touchdown of any kind in the regular season in franchise history is Shelton Quarles' 98-yard INT return against the Packers. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) August 25, 2018

#Bucs WR Adam Humphries electrified with a record 109 yard return Friday night. More on it here. WATCH: https://t.co/KExneZFy99 — FL Football Insiders (@Real_FFI) August 25, 2018

Y’all…Adam Humphries just KICK-SIXED. 109 yards. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 25, 2018

Adam Humphries' 109 yd FG return for TD is statistically the longest possible play in the NFL. It's been done twice in the regular season: Cordarrelle Patterson (KO return) on Oct. 27, 2013 and Antonio Cromartie (FG return) on Nov. 4, 2007. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 25, 2018

We're out of breath after watching this Adam Humphries 109-yd TD return🏃‍♂️🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/IynNGN7SvW — Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 25, 2018

Here's what I wrote two weeks ago about Bucs practicing field-goal return with Adam Humphries at back of end zone: https://t.co/POczN2kyZZ — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 25, 2018