What They Are Saying: Clemson commits Week 1

Clemson’s commitments were back in action Friday night in Week 1 of the high school football season.
Check out what they are saying on Twitter about the future Tigers!
5-star #Clemson commit Frank Ladson of South Dade High getting ready for his team's game against Coral Gables @_FrankLadson pic.twitter.com/FtDgiHK16U
— TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) August 24, 2018
Frank Ladson (No. 9) one of South Dade's captains for tonight's game against Coral Gables @_FrankLadson #Clemson pic.twitter.com/xvjEG2WUGp
— TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) August 24, 2018
#Clemson WR commit Frank Ladson makes two big receptions, including one for a touchdown, on the opening drive of the game @_FrankLadson https://t.co/cJ42Eo3ngx
— TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) August 24, 2018
Tour of Champions: 5-star Frank Ladson First Half Highlights https://t.co/0v6AcUuRyb
— TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) August 25, 2018
Ladson beats his man down the field and hauls in a 43-yard reception near the sideline as time winds down in the third quarter @_FrankLadson https://t.co/cJ42Eo3ngx
— TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) August 25, 2018
https://t.co/pG6KnMLwgY Tight Ends Got Moves Too☺️🤷🏾♂️⛸ @RecruitGeorgia #ALLIN @ClemsonFB #WRU @therealkwat @DemetricDWarren
— J . L A Y🃏🗡🎒 (@Layboy_1) August 25, 2018
Folsom takes 28-7 lead on Jesuit, late half, behind TD passes of 12 and 6 yards from Kaiden Bennett to Joe Ngata and 52 yards to Elihjah Badger. Daniyel Ngata has a 31-yard TD run as Folsom looks to have recovered nicely from 14-0 opening-night loss at De La Salle…
— Joe Davidson (@SacBee_JoeD) August 25, 2018
This dude not serious 😂😂 @josephngata pic.twitter.com/WkKPC8C2Ui
— Brandon Aiyuk (@THE2ERA) August 25, 2018
4:48 1Q – Mellusi 67 run (Herbert kick) puts @NaplesHS up 14-0 on @miamiedisonsr. @chez_mellusi has 101 yds 2 TD on 4 carries
— Adam Fisher (@NDN_Adam) August 25, 2018
7:18 2Q – @chez_mellusi 1 run (Herbert kick) gives @NaplesHS 30-0 lead on @miamiedisonsr. Mellusi has scored on 3 straight touches. @NDN_PrepZone pic.twitter.com/MYecSIi8Od
— Adam Fisher (@NDN_Adam) August 25, 2018
I’m the QBs worst nightmare…😐🏥 pic.twitter.com/axhMp9w33X
— 🏴Bryton Constantin (@Kxng_Bryton) August 25, 2018
Crest 35, TC Roberson 6 (9:38 Q3). TOUCHDOWN! Lannden Zanders 76-yard pass from Kemmerlin. PAT GOOD.
— Doug Powell (@dwp90) August 25, 2018
Highlights vs Pine-Richland (PA) Check out my highlight – https://t.co/VPicQKg6fm
— Aidan Swanson3️⃣9️⃣ (@a_swanson39) August 25, 2018
Might switch to receiver🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/oob7dOh9ch
— Keith Maguire Jr. (@Keith_Mag) August 25, 2018
