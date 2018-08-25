What They Are Saying: Clemson commits Week 1

What They Are Saying: Clemson commits Week 1

Recruiting

What They Are Saying: Clemson commits Week 1

Clemson’s commitments were back in action Friday night in Week 1 of the high school football season.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about the future Tigers!

, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home