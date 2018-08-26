Elite OL updates recruitment, talks Clemson

Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf four-star offensive tackle Jalen Rivers is getting ready to take the next step in his recruiting process.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the elite class of 2020 prospect to get the latest on his recruitment.

“Just to figure out what schools I would want to seek further interest in and go on official visits,” Rivers said of what’s next for him.

Rivers (6-6, 325) is ranked among the top 100 prospects in the 2020 class by all of the major recruiting services. He is ranked as high as the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 23 overall prospect in the country for his class by ESPN.

As he moves closer to making his commitment decision, Rivers has mapped out a plan for when he will announce his list of favorites and take his official visits.

“I plan to make my officials next summer and release top schools after football season,” said Rivers, who holds close to 20 scholarship offers as a junior.

Clemson gave Rivers one of his offers last December. His offer sheet also includes programs such as Miami, Florida State, Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee.

Rivers is still figuring things out when it comes to favorites and says there aren’t any schools that are certain to make his top group.

However, Clemson has a “pretty high chance” to make the cut, according to Rivers.

“[Clemson has] outstanding academics and a very well put together football program with upper-echelon skilled coaches and players,” Rivers said, describing his interest in the Tigers.

Rivers has visited Clemson each of the last three summers to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp. During his time on campus, Rivers has developed a good relationship with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“We really get to know each other rather than talking about football,” Rivers said.

Along with Clemson, Rivers made visits to schools such as Miami, Florida and Georgia this summer. He isn’t sure which schools he will visit during the college football season, but noted that he may go to Auburn in the middle of September.

Rivers is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 5 prospect in Florida, No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 47 overall prospect for the class of 2020.