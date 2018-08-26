What They Are Saying: Clemson recruiting targets

Some of Clemson’s top recruiting targets were the buzz on Twitter after their performances this week.

Huge news at Byrnes, as star running back Rahjai Harris leaves the field at the end of the first half on crutches with his left ankle heavily taped.

At the break, Byrnes leads Greer, 25-19. ⁦@WSPA7⁩ ⁦@ByrnesFB⁩ pic.twitter.com/CKKKLYCeCH — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) August 18, 2018

Denmark recovers from a crushing penalty on a 20+ yard Ducille run: Ben Whitlock connects on a 45-yard touchdown pass to Ze'Vian Capers, who beats his defender in one-on-one coverage. Denmark goes for two but can't get it. It's now 12-0 Danes with 1:12 left in the first quarter. — David Almeda (@Dave_Almeda) August 24, 2018

A few of our offense’s stat line last night though 👀@Benwhitlock16 12/17 322 yds 5 TDs@DevinduCille 7 carries 70 yds 1 TD@nickcarozza2020 4 rec 151 yds 3 TDs@_ZeVianCapers 3 rec 90 yds 1 TD Ballin! #DanePound @DenmarkFootbal1 — Patrick Jones (@JonesTheCoach_) August 25, 2018

In @dwdanielFB’s win over Easley last night, Tyler Venables (@tvenables_) threw for 214 yards, rushed for 154 and scored six total touchdowns. Billy Bruce rushed for 79 yards and Hampton Earle had 40 yards receiving. Lions are 2-0. — Alex Maminakis (@alexmaminakis) August 25, 2018

Big night for a lot of different Silver Foxes. Ty Olenchuk threw for 245 yards and three scores and added a rushing score. Gage Zirke had 114 yards and two TD’s on six catches. Jalin Hyatt added 103 yards and a TD on 8 catches — Chris Dearing (@CDearing82) August 25, 2018

@dfhsfootball @jalinhyatt is #7 on sports center top ten this morning 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3Vk0yTb0RG — Coach Nique Hammond (@CoachNiqueHamm) August 25, 2018

2020 WR target Julian Fleming:

5 catches 107 yards

56 yard punt return TD Southern Columbia rolled Bloomsburg 56-6 — PSU recruiting (@PSU_Strong) August 25, 2018

Julian Fleming just put up an easy looking 65-yard punt return for a TD. No one came close to touching him. 14-0 SCA. Next punt by Bloom goes out of bounds. — Tim Zyla (@TimZyla) August 24, 2018

Check out this highlight! First game 😈 https://t.co/6Di1GZU9vN — KeAndre Lambert (@thisbedre2_) August 25, 2018

In St. John Bosco's 56-0 win over Garces, DJ Uiagalelei was 11 of 13 passing for 137 yards, three TDs and also ran three times for 72 yards. Uiagalelei vs. Bryce Young of Mater Dei coming on Oct. 12 at Santa Ana Stadium. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 25, 2018

Unofficial halftime stats: 337 yards for St. John Bosco. -10 yards for Garces. Bosco’s DJ Uiagalelei was 11/13 passing w/ 140 yds and 3 TDs. @BVarsityLive — Jon Mettus (@jmettus) August 25, 2018