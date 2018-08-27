Elliott on depth chart, QB's and more

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke to the media Monday morning at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

The Tigers officially announced Kelly Bryant as the starter for Saturday’s season-opener against Furman at Death Valley. Elliott spoke about the quarterback situation and what the plan is for Bryant and freshman Trevor Lawrence heading into the first game of the season.

Elliott also spoke about the running back situation and more on the Clemson depth chart.

