Fan Experience Improvements For 2018

In preparation for the 2018 football season, the Clemson Athletic department has been updating and adding to Clemson Memorial Stadium throughout the past year in an effort to improve the fan experience.
These renovations and additions include new signage, lower prices on concessions, enhanced safety measures and other improvements.
For a rundown, read below or visit this page: http://clemsontigers.com/improvements-for-2018-season/.
- FAN SAFETY
- Metal Detectors at Select Gates
- In an effort to ensure that Memorial Stadium is the safest possible venue for fans during the 2018 season and beyond, Clemson Athletics, in conjunction with the Clemson University Police Department, will implement a walk-thru metal detector pilot program, a common practice at many major sports venues across the country. Select gates, rotating throughout the season, will have the walk-thru units outside of the stadium. For more information on how to be prepared, visit our Metal Detector guidelines page here
- PARKING
- New IPTAY Parking area in the Agricultural Bottoms
- New IPTAY parking area adjacent to Hoke Sloan Tennis Center
- RESTROOMS
- Restroom trailers placed in Lot 2 and Lot 6 to go along with those in Lot 8 and 9
- New restrooms at the Hoke Sloan Tennis Center (available in late October)
- Renovated restrooms at the Outdoor Track facility
- IN-STADIUM AND GAME ENTERTAINMENT
- Fireworks for all home games
- 2018 College Football Playoff Signage
- New East End Zone Speaker Mesh
- Newly painted DAS Drums in Upper Decks
- The drums at the base of the flagpoles at the top of the North and South upper decks house Memorial Stadium’s Distributed Antenna System (or “DAS”), which improves the cellular service during games
- New West Zone Netting
- A new field goal net for the west end zone was added as a safety precaution for fans
- New Ticket Scanners
- Upgrades in technology in the form of new ticket scanners should support ease of access for fans entering gates at Memorial Stadium
- New Fencing at Gate 5 and Gate 20
- New fencing was added to these areas for aesthetic and fan safety improvements
- New videos for the PawVision Board
- New gameday entertainment will include a new video to play while the team is riding buses around the stadium prior to running down The Hill and a new fourth quarter video to pump the players and crowd up before the fourth quarter begins
- OTHER
- New “Gameday Guide” website
- clemsontigers.com/gameday
- New Cemetery Road Lighting
- Improved water connections in RV Lot in Jervey Meadows
- Clemson Athletics hopes fans enjoy their visit to Memorial Stadium this season! Contact fanfeedback@clemson.edu with questions or suggestions.