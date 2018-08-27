Ferrell says to watch out for Isaiah Simmons

Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell spoke with the media Monday as the second-ranked Tigers get set to take on Furman Saturday at Death Valley in the season-opener for both schools.

Ferrell on the stress of this year’s expectations

“There are not really enormous expectations that come from outside forces. It’s really the expectations and the standard we set here. You’re expected to go out and play well. We understand that the closer you are to that ball, the more value that you have to a team’s success. We understand that as a defensive line, we feel we have to play well in order to give the team a chance to win. Yes that’s a lot of pressure, but when you know that you’re talented enough and you have put the work in behind it, the confidence comes with it.”

Ferrell on the guy Clemson fans should look for on Saturday

“Isaiah Simmons is the guy who is going to come onto the scene. He’s a guy who is very gifted as an athlete. This year I feel like it is clicking for him on the mental side of things. For the year, he’s the guy that people are going to have to watch.”

Ferrell on how Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry are further along than he was as a freshman

“I can’t cuss on here, but ‘H yes!’ Ever since I got here, I’ve just seen us recruit better players. Clemson use to be a school where the guys that came in weren’t the biggest names, and they developed to be great, great players. These guys we’ve got coming in now, are so much further ahead. They are much more developed coming in than I was.”

Ferrell on biggest unknowns for Furman game

“The biggest unknown is you don’t know what a team is going to come out and do. Obviously, you can game plan so much from stuff you see in the past. When you have something being your first game, they can come out and run a completely different offense. Yes we’re a veteran defense, but there are still a lot of new pieces.”

Ferrell on facing good offensive lines

“People are saying that we know we are so good, but really we are just trying to play. Anytime you can get into someone’s head, it adds another element. It one ups your side of the game. When you get to that point in the game where two guys that are really good and they keep battling it out, what’s another step you can take to give you the edge.”