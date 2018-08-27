Lay can't wait to become a Tiger in January

Clemson’s 2019 class is shaping up into something very special and will once again be one of the top classes in the country.

Tight end commit Jaelyn Lay is one of the key pieces to the puzzle.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Riverdale (Ga.) prospect has a chance to follow in the footsteps of Jordan Leggett.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Lay to see what his plans are for this season and his early enrollment at Clemson.

Lay had his first game of his senior season this past week and said he is looking “to extend [his] leadership qualities to always keep everyone motivated even more than [he] is now to be successful on Friday nights.”

He is enrolling in January, giving him a chance to prove himself early.

“It feels great by being able to enroll in January 2019,” he said. “I’ll be able to get ahead in the training and learning the playbook, also ahead on my academics as well.”

Since committing to the Tigers in March, Lay has been in contact with Clemson’s coaches.

“We just talked about how I will impact the offense a lot with my athleticism because my primary position in high school is receiver so I’ll help a lot and I have time,” Lay said.

Lay has big dreams for the 2019 class, which could be one of the top classes Clemson has ever had.

“We are the best,” Lay said. “Not tearing down the past classes, it’s just a swag we have as a whole and just always want to be better but we’re shaping pretty well.”