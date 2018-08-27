Venables excited about Clemson's depth

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables met with the media on Monday and discussed the depth and experience of the defense.

Venables on the defense’s experience

“We have a lot of guys who have played… we feel we still had competition across the board and I think we will continue to nurture the idea that competition throughout the course of the season. I think we have the quality of depth at a few positions that will allow us to do so. I think it will bring out the best in everyone.”

Venables on Mario Goodrich and Kyler McMichael

“We’ve got to get them ready to contribute and they’ve come along. I don’t know where exactly on the barometer. Anybody is never quite where you want them to be this early. I think that growth will really take place with the experience they gain and inevitably some failure that they’ll have as well. It’s all just a part of that maturation.”

Venables on A.J. Terrell earning spot over Mark Fields

“Yeah he was just very consistent in every part of his game and just a little bit more consistent, that was really about it. But we feel really good about Mark and where he is at. We’ve gotten the best version of Mark Fields since he has gotten here.”

Venables on Xavier Kelly

“Well you’re really looking at big picture to for Xavier and he’s got really good quickness and a great first step. He’s got a tremendous frame. 270 (pounds) is what he’s listed at but I bet if you put him on the scale he’s heavier than that now.”

Venables on leadership of the front four

“They’ve just continued to be who they’ve been. They’ve been good. They’re taking ownership, accountability, great leadership. They show up every day ready to compete. I think the big thing for us is if they have a bad play or bad series or bad day, they’re not perfect. I think sometimes we can judge them differently and unfairly.”