Business as usual for Swinney, Tigers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media at Tuesday’s weekly press conference. The Tigers will take on the Paladins Saturday for both programs’ season-opener.

Swinney on QB battle last year compared to this year

“Last year, really wasn’t that close. First of all, Kelly is trying to win the job, everyone is trying to win the job. Last year it was very clear cut. This year is different. Now we’ve got a guy who started 14 games last year, won a conference championship in his first year as a starter. People get better, and people improve. I don’t care where you start, guys improve. That’s what happened to Kelly (Bryant). He had a tremendous year.”

Swinney on the opinions of the quarterback battle

“I’m really proud of Kelly. You’ve got to have thick skin to play quarterback. You’ve got so many people’s opinions and agendas. They don’t watch practice, they don’t watch tape. And even when they do, they don’t know what they’re watching or what the people are being asked to do. They don’t know who is right and who is wrong. It’s been a breath of fresh because he (Kelly Bryant) has been locked him on himself.”

Swinney on Trevor Lawrence

“Trevor did exactly what I thought he would do. He came back more in control of what was going on. A better knowledge base as he should. He had already been through an installation. Physically he is a very gifted guy. He’s 6’6, 215 pounds. Mentally he is in a really good place. He demonstrated really good command. Kelly was just more consistent.”

Swinney on Chase being third string

“We will have a plan for the first two because that is where we are. Just like we do for our first two deep at all the positions. There are a lot of positions where we have a third guy and some cases a fourth guy that’s pretty good. We will make sure that we track that. We definitely want to get Chase has much experience as we can. Don’t say that since he is third team, he must not be a very good player. That’s a bad assumption. He’s a very, very good player.”

Swinney on the expectations of this year

“It is different than it was back in 2009, 2010, and 2011. Really not since then we’ve been pretty good. We’re the second winningest team in the last eight years. It just has taken some people longer to figure out that we are pretty good. We’re just operating the way we’ve always operated. We’ve been in the top 10 for 45 weeks in a row, us and Alabama. The next closest team is about 20 weeks. It’s really just business as usual for us.”