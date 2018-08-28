OL target planning multiple visits to Clemson

Clemson target Cooper Dawson is planning to make a number of school visits during the season, including some official visits, before he renders his commitment decision.

The Tigers will get the Hanahan (S.C.) prospect on campus multiple times this fall, he says.

“In November I’ll be heading to UCF and Vanderbilt, and I’m still working on some other officials,” Dawson told TCI. “But I’ll definitely be at more than one Clemson game. The Georgia Southern game will be the first one.”

Dawson is being recruited as a defensive end, offensive lineman or tight end by various programs.

Clemson offered him as an offensive tackle following his visit for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, and he returned to campus for the All In Cookout last month.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Dawson admits he would already be committed to the Tigers had they offered him as a defensive end instead. He is open to potentially playing on the O-line at the next level, though his preferred position is D-end, where he plays in high school.

As for which side of the ball he will end up on in college, Dawson says his positional decision is still up in the air.

“With the OL situation it could go 50/50,” he said. “If it were DL I would be committed. But I want to visit the other schools and view my options first.”

Dawson, who grew up a Clemson fan, has remained in contact with members of the Tigers’ coaching staff since the All In Cookout in late July.

“The same as usual,” Dawson said of what he has heard from the coaches. “Just staying in touch and asking about rehab.”

Dawson suffered a torn ACL while camping at Clemson this summer, though it’s still possible he could return to the field at the end of his senior season.

“There’s definitely I chance I make playoffs, but it will be up to me if I should risk it,” he said.

In addition to Clemson, Dawson holds offers from Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Appalachian State, Central Florida, South Florida, Tulane, Colorado State, Old Dominion, Army and Navy as well as Ivy League schools Princeton and Brown.

Vanderbilt and Tennessee are among other schools that have shown interest in Dawson, who is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the state of South Carolina for the class of 2019.