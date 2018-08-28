Swinney Opening Statement

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney can’t wait to hit the field Saturday and open the season against Furman. Swinney has plenty of respect for Furman.
Watch coach Swinney’s opening statement in his Tuesday press conference.
Dabo Swinney does not get it. Clemson’s head coach does not understand why anyone, especially fans, would want to pull against one of their own players. Of course, Swinney is referring to some of the (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media at Tuesday’s weekly press conference. The Tigers will take on the Paladins Saturday for both programs’ season-opener. Swinney on QB battle last (…)
This past week, 25 Clemson alumni shared the spotlight around the NFL as Week 3 of the preseason concluded. Many of them only saw a little bit of action since it is still only the preseason, while others saw (…)
The media met with a few Clemson players and both coordinators on Monday to discuss Saturday’s season-opener against Furman at Death Valley and the release of the depth chart. Clemson right guard (…)
Nobody is perfect. That is a phrase Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables wants everyone to keep in mind this year as second-ranked Clemson opens the 2018 season at home at Death Valley (…)
Clemson released its depth chart to the media Monday and as expected, senior Kelly Bryant was named the starter for second-ranked Clemson’s season-opener against Furman on Saturday at Death (…)
Chantz Williams, one of the country’s top defensive ends in the 2020 class, feels four schools are recruiting him the hardest as he starts his junior season. “Miami, Florida, Clemson and (…)
To Brent Venables, it is not fair to compare Isaiah Simmons to former All-American Dorian O’Daniel. The last two years, O’Daniel was one of the best linebackers in the country. Last year, he captained a (…)
Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell says he didn’t have much of a reaction on Monday when he found out that Clemson has officially named Kelly Bryant the starting quarterback for Saturday’s (…)
Let’s face it. Kelly Bryant being named the starting quarterback over Trevor Lawrence was expected. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had been solid with his statements all spring and summer when it came to (…)