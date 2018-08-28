Tigers in the NFL: Preseason Week 3

This past week, 25 Clemson alumni shared the spotlight around the NFL as Week 3 of the preseason concluded.

Many of them only saw a little bit of action since it is still only the preseason, while others saw more time to show off their abilities.

Below is a brief recap of the notable performances held by former Tigers.

Detroit Lions 33, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30

TB: Chandler Catanzaro: 3-for-4 PAT, 1-for-1 FG

Adam Humphries – 3 targets, 2 rec, 15 yds, 1 Kick return of 109 yds touchdown

Chandler Catanzaro missed a PAT late in the second quarter, but was quickly able to redeem himself after Adam Humphries returned a missed field goal for 109 yards to end the second quarter. Catanzaro was able to put up the extra point on the Bucs’ third touchdown before halftime. He was given another opportunity to convert the PAT in the third quarter and topped his night off with a 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Humphries found himself being targeted 3 times in the game against the Lions, hauling in two receptions for a total of 15 yards.

San Francisco 49ers 17, Indianapolis Colts 23

SF: Bradley Pinion – 2 punts, 73 yards total, 40 long

IND: T.J. Green – 1 tackle (1 solo)

It was another Indianapolis Colts game without WR Deion Cain, but there were other Tigers to perform in this matchup. T.J. Green saw some action on the defensive side of the ball for the Colts. Green’s efforts alongside his defensive squad forced the 49ers to punt a total of 4 times. Bradley Pinion was put in for two of these punts, the first one being 33 yards and his second one being 40 yards. The first of these two punts put the Colts in a tough position, pinning them at the 10-yard line.

New York Giants 22, New York Jets 16

NYG: Wayne Gallman – 11 carries, 23 yards

B.J. Goodson – 2 tackles

NYJ: Jordan Leggett – 1 target

Three former Tigers saw some playing time in this New York rivalry. On the Giants side, Gallman was given the rock on 11 different occasions. He saw some success, achieving a total of 23 yards, averaging 2.1 yards per carry. In a relatively low-scoring game, defense was a very important factor. B.J. Goodson was able to tally two tackles in the defensive battle with the Jets. On the Jets offense, Jordan Leggett saw limited playing time but got a deep look from Teddy Bridgewater, a long ball he was unable to reel in.

Seattle Seahawks 20, Minnesota Vikings 21

SEA: Jaron Brown – 3 targets

MIN: Jayron Kearse – 4 tackles (1 solo)

In a very close game between the Seahawks and Vikings, two former Tigers lined up on opposite sides of the ball, Jaron Brown on the Seahawks’ offense and Jayron Kearse on the Vikings’ defense. Kearse seemed to have more success in this match-up, finishing with 4 tackles in which one was a solo tackle on a second down in a series that went three-and-out. Jaron Brown was certainly not overlooked as he was targeted 3 times by veteran quarterback, Russell Wilson.

Cincinnati Bengals 26, Buffalo Bills 13

BUF: Shaq Lawson – 1 tackle (1 solo, tackle for loss)

Ray-Ray McCloud III – 2 targets, 1 rec, 10 yds, 2 punt returns, 16 yds

The Bills continue to struggle in the preseason, going 1-for-2 in the first three games, but the preseason is not all about winning. It is for draftees and free agents to get out there and prove themselves. Shaq Lawson has felt he has something to prove to the Bills, and he got his opportunity this weekend in their loss to the Bengals. In the first quarter, after Andy Dalton took his team from their own 14-yard line to the Bills 40-yard line on 3 consecutive first downs, Shaq Lawson put an end to their swift movements, stopping a run 3-yards short of the line of scrimmage. On the offensive side of the ball, Ray-Ray McCloud was given some more looks as he was targeted twice in the game, taking one reception for 10 yards. McCloud also received two punt returns, one for 8 yards and one for 11 yards. A penalty caused the second return to be taken back 3 yards, only crediting McCloud with another 8-yard return.

Houston Texans 20, Los Angeles Rams 21

HOU: Deshaun Watson – 3-for-6, 15 yds, 1 int, 1 car, 5 yds

Deandre Hopkins – 1 target, 1 rec, 4 yds

Carlos Watkins – 3 tackles (1 solo)

Three Tigers were in action for the Houston Texans this past weekend as they lost a heartbreaker to the LA Rams. Deshaun Watson has had very limited playing time in this preseason, and it was the same case on Saturday. Watson attempted 6 passes, completing 3 of them for a total of 15 yards. Watson attempted to hit Bruce Ellington deep but overthrew it slightly, getting picked off by Lamarcus Joyner while avoiding a sack from defensive line veteran Ndamukong Suh. However, on the first play of the game, Watson completed a pass to Deandre Hopkins’ for a 4-yard gain. This would be the first and only target that Hopkins would receive in the showdown with the Rams. On the Texans defense, Carlos Watkins created havoc, getting 3 tackles, 1 of which was a solo tackle. In the end, this heartbreaker came down to a couple of missed field goals, either of which would have won the game.

Other former Tigers who saw Preseason Week 3 action: Vic Beasley Jr. and Grady Jarrett (ATL), Dorian O’Daniel and Sammy Watkins (KC), Artavis Scott and Mike Williams (LAC), Cordrea Tankersly and Andre Branch (MIA), Martavis Bryant and Marcus Gilchrist (OAK), and Coty Sensabaugh (PIT).