Top-100 prospect talks Clemson, gives latest on his recruitment

Chantz Williams, one of the country’s top defensive ends in the 2020 class, feels four schools are recruiting him the hardest as he starts his junior season.

“Miami, Florida, Clemson and Georgia,” Williams listed, “but it’s been changing throughout the whole recruiting process.”

Williams, a top-100 prospect for the class of 2020, received an offer from Clemson last December.

The four-star recruit from Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf most recently visited Clemson in June to participate in a full three-day session of the Dabo Swinney Camp for the second consecutive summer.

“It’s definitely a school for student-athletes putting academics first,” Williams said of what stands out most about Clemson.

While at the camp, Williams was taken on a tour of the campus and spent time with the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“They we’re telling me what they liked and how they were going to keep recruiting me,” he said.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Williams also traveled to Clemson for a game at Death Valley last fall.

“It was against Georgia Tech and it was real rowdy and fun,” he said.

Williams also camped at Miami and Georgia this summer.

He plans to make more school visits during the college football season and said he is considering another trip to Clemson.

“No visit are set in stone just yet,” he said. “I’ll be discussing with my family around my schedule.”

In addition to the schools recruiting him the hardest, Williams holds Power Five offers from Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Nebraska.

Williams says he will probably trim his list of suitors in the not-too-distant future.

“Most likely after this season I will release my top 5,” he said.

While Williams “can’t say for sure right now” any schools that will certainly make the cut, he admitted the Tigers “have a pretty good chance” to crack his top group.

“I’ll have to see after I visit a couple more times,” he said.

Williams is teammates at Oakleaf and close friends with elite 2020 offensive lineman Jalen Rivers, who also has an offer from Clemson and is heavily considering the Tigers.

Williams says the two intend to play together at the next level as well.

“That’s what we plan on doing,” he said.

Williams is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 weak-side defensive end and No. 80 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

As a sophomore last season, Williams recorded 50 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and nine quarterback hurries.