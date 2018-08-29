4-star Tennessee OL raves about Clemson

Eli Sutton still has Clemson on his mind after an impressive first visit to the school earlier this summer.

The talented offensive tackle prospect from Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy wants to get back to campus, this time for a game at Death Valley.

“I would love to see what a gameday is like at Clemson — the atmosphere, the fans, the players and coaches, etc.,” Sutton told TCI. “I have heard that it is a sight to see.”

Sutton visited Clemson for the first time in June to compete on the final day of the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Reflecting on his experience, the 6-foot-6, 265-pound sophomore gave Clemson a rave review.

“The hospitality of the players and coaches blew me away,” Sutton said. “One would usually think with all the great facilities and the success the program has had, the players and staff would be a tad arrogant and entitled. This is not the case at all. They are some of the most down-to-earth people I have seen on a visit and I plan on seeing more of them and learning more about the university in the coming years.”

Sutton’s father knows Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell from their days at Vanderbilt in the early 2000s. His father was an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Commodores while Caldwell was the offensive line coach at the time.

The younger Sutton spent time around Caldwell at the camp and had nothing but good things to say about Clemson’s O-line coach.

“He’s a great man,” Sutton said. “One of the most down-to-earth coaches I have ever met. I can easily gravitate to his attitude and he is very easy to get along with.”

A member of the class of 2021, Sutton is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports. Although he has only one full season of high school football under his belt, he has already received scholarship offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Louisville and Memphis.

Clemson is among a number of other schools showing early interest in the rising star.

“Some of the coaches have reached out to my high school coach to check in and see how another prospect and I were doing and wishing us luck in the upcoming season,” Sutton said.

“Earlier in the summer I was talking to TCU, I was invited to a camp out at Baylor, and Michigan and Ohio State want to see me camp as well,” he added. “Earlier my freshman year I took visits to Vanderbilt, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee.”

Being just a sophomore, Sutton has a long way to go in his recruiting process and figures to collect many more offers before it’s all said and done. But Clemson is one of the schools standing out to him early on.

“My visits to South Carolina and Clemson really stood out. Ole Miss was also very welcoming and kind,” he said. “Other than that, I would love to keep my options open for as long as I can to see truly what every unique program has to offer to me as a player, and a person.”

Sutton is focused on his sophomore season at Brentwood Academy and hasn’t yet scheduled any visits for the fall but said some are in the works. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in Tennessee, No. 9 offensive tackle and No. 80 overall prospect in the 2021 class.