Clemson commit Allen recruiting several top prospects for the Tigers

Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star linebacker Sergio Allen has been an ambassador for Clemson ever since he committed in July.

“Anywhere and everywhere I go I’ve got Clemson on me,” Allen said. “I remember the day I committed, Dabo told me everything I do represents Clemson.”

Not only has Allen been wearing the Tiger Paw with pride, but he has also been working to recruit a number of top prospects to join him in the Tigers’ 2020 class.

Allen, one of the country’s top-ranked linebackers for 2020, named several of the standouts he is staying in the ear of.

“Myles Hinton, Sav’ell Smalls, Kevin Swint, Tre Willams and a sophomore OT Terrance Ferguson,” Allen said. “They haven’t offered [Ferguson] yet but I know they will, he’s a beast.”

“Those are only a few names though,” Allen added.

Hinton is a five-star offensive lineman from Norcross, Ga., and Smalls is a five-star defensive end/outside linebacker from Seattle, Wash. Williams hails from Washington, D.C., as a four-star defensive tackle, while Swint is a four-star linebacker from Carrollton, Ga.

As Allen tries to get them to jump on board with the Tigers, he is making a good sales pitch.

“It’s a family here,” he said. “They are wanted here not just for football but for the people they are, and Clemson doesn’t just offer anyone. One thing I know Dabo knows is football isn’t everything; school is key. What’s better than Clemson? You’ve got it all.”

Meanwhile, several schools have attempted to recruit Allen since he committed, but he is off the market — and All In with Clemson.

“I don’t communicate with other schools but I know some have been trying,” he said.

Allen has enjoyed life as a Clemson pledge over the past month.

“I wouldn’t want it any other way,” he said. “It feels good to be known as a Clemson commit and to represent them anywhere I go.”

Allen said he plans to visit Clemson for multiple games this season, and expects defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be in attendance for one of his high school games.

As a sophomore last season, Allen helped lead Peach County to the Class 3A state title game while logging 104 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven quarterback hurries, one pass deflection, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Allen is ranked as high as the No. 4 inside linebacker and No. 100 overall prospect for his class per 247Sports.

He is one of two commitments in Clemson’s 2020 class, along with Hartsville (S.C.) five-star defensive lineman Demonte Capehart.