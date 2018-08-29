Clemson could be without a starter Saturday

Clemson could be without one of its starters when the second-ranked Tigers face Furman in the season-opener at Death Valley on Saturday.

Dabo Swinney said on the ACC coaches teleconference call Wednesday that tight end Milan Richard is doing much better with his knee this week. The senior banged it up at practice last week during a special teams drill.

Swinney is hopeful Richard will play this Saturday in the season opener. He went on to say the injury is not serious and there is nothing to worry about.

“Milan is still getting better each day,” Swinney said. “There is a possibility he will be able to go on Saturday. So, hopefully, he will be able to play. It is not anything serious or anything like that. My hope is that he can go.”

If Richard can’t go then Clemson will turn to redshirt junior Garrett Williams, who is listed as the co-starter at tight end. Swinney said in his Tuesday press conference that Williams had the best spring and fall camp of any player on the team.

Fields looks good. Swinney said cornerback Mark Fields “looks great” on his injured knee and he expects the senior to play on Saturday.

Fields missed the last week of fall camp after he injured his knee. Swinney, again, said the injury was not serious and Fields should be good to go for the season-opener.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defensive back has been banged up a lot the last two years. He missed the last six games last season due to injury.

Fields is listed as the second-team corner on the field side heading into Saturday’s game. A.J. Terrell is listed as the starter.

An offensive lineman could miss the first game. Reserve left tackle Noah DeHond could be limited in Saturday’s season-opener with Furman.

Swinney said the 6-foot-7, 310-pound tackle was banged up. The Clemson coach did not say what DeHond’s injury was.

DeHond is listed as the third-team left tackle behind Mitch Hyatt and freshman Jackson Carman.

“He is probably going to be limited this week,” Swinney said. “There is nothing serious with him either.”

Clemson and Furman will kick off at 12:20 p.m., on Saturday. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.