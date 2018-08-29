Former All-American Tajh Boyd joins TCI staff

Former Clemson All-American quarterback Tajh Boyd is joining The Clemson Insider staff as TCI’s college football analyst.

Each week, Boyd will breakdown the Tigers’ opponents as well as give our readers and viewers insight into what is going on in the locker room and in the head of some of the players. Boyd will also talk to former players and will do a weekly column reviewing the previous game.

“I want to take you into the life of some of the former players,” Boyd said. “I want to really sit down and really just talk about their experiences. For everybody, although we went here together collectively this is just a different experience for everybody.

“I want to be able to offer that experience in their heads to these people out here that will enjoy our show. That and a little bit of a breakdown from a quarterback standpoint from what I see and just take you into a deeper dive on what it is like to be in that locker room.”

Boyd’s accolades are already known by every Clemson fan, but they are worth repeating. From 2011-’13 he guided the Tigers to a 32-8 record, which included wins over LSU in the Chick-fil-A Bowl in 2012 and a win over Ohio State in the 2014 Orange Bowl. The 32 wins are tied with Rodney Williams and Deshaun Watson as the most in school history for a quarterback.

Boyd also won ACC Player of the Year honors in 2012 and was a First-Team All-American as well that season. He also led Clemson to its first ACC Championship in 20 years when he and the Tigers beat then No. 3 Virginia Tech, 38-10, in the 2011 ACC Championship Game.

Boyd was named as the game’s Most Valuable Player.

“It awesome to have Tajh come on board,” Clemson Publisher Robert MacRae said. “Tajh and I go way back when I was the only member from the Clemson Media to cover his signing. I got to know Tajh’s family through it all and we have stayed in touch ever since.

“We are so excited to have Tajh come on board as TCI’s first college football analyst.”

Boyd finished his career at Clemson as the ACC’s all-time leader in touchdown passes with 107. He also holds Clemson’s career marks in passing attempts (1,402), completions (901), yards (11,904), 200-yard games (35), 300-yard games and consecutive games as the starter (40). He also went 107 pass attempts without an interception, which is a Clemson record as well. He also holds the Clemson single-game and ACC record for total touchdowns in a game with 8.

“Hashtag team TCI. It is going to be a fun season,” Boyd said. “We are going to chop it up. We are going to have fun. We are going to talk ball, and most importantly, we are going to get out here and we are going to tell the truth.”