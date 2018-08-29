Rodgers believes in Kelly Bryant

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers spoke to the media on Monday to discuss Saturday’s season-opener against Furman.

Rodgers was not surprised that Kelly Bryant was named the starting quarterback and shared his thoughts on what to expect this season from the team and himself.

Rodgers on the season starting

“I am so excited. We have been putting in the work all summer and spring and now it is finally here. It’s amazing and I am really looking forward to it.”

Rodgers on Kelly Bryant being named the starting quarterback

“Kelly, he is the leader of the team so I wasn’t surprised. He has been in that role before and I am happy for him. I am happy for the whole team. We have been behind all of the quarterbacks as they have been going through this competition and we are confident in whoever steps out there is going to take care of business and lead us to a win.”

Rodgers on Bryant’s leadership growth

“He has done a great job with that.When I got here, it was his first year of being a starter so he had to warm up to the role. Now, he has a year under his belt and he is one of the guys that everybody looks up to. He is the voice of this team.”

Rodgers on punt return

“I have been wanting to do that for a while. I learned a lot from Ray-Ray (McCloud) and what he did so I am going to take what I got and what he did last year and taught me, and go out there and make something happen.”

Rodgers on personal growth

“I feel like confidence is where I have improved. Being a new guy coming in last year, I had a lot to learn. I had to adjust to the game and adjust to the speed of the game. Now that I have a year under my belt, I feel that I am more confident going out there and knowing what I am capable of doing.”