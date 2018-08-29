Two-Minute Drill: Swinney defends Bryant

Head Coach Dabo Swinney held his first weekly press conference of the year on Tuesday at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson as the second-ranked Tigers get set to host Furman on Saturday in the season-opener.
With the depth chart being released on Monday, the media had questions about his decision to start Kelly Bryant at quarterback.
Clemson target Cooper Dawson is planning to make a number of school visits during the season, including some official visits, before he renders his commitment decision. The Tigers will get the Hanahan (…)
Dabo Swinney has talked about it numerous times throughout the spring and in fall camp. The Clemson head coach believes this is the deepest and most experienced team he has had in his 10 seasons as the (…)
Clemson opens its league schedule at Georgia Tech on Sept. 22, the sixth straight year it has had its first ACC game on the road. Clemson has won at Georgia Tech just once since 2003, a victory which took (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held court for over 45 minutes Tuesday as he previewed the second-ranked Tigers’ opening game of the season coming up on Saturday against Furman at Death Valley. There (…)