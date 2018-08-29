Two-Minute Drill: Swinney defends Bryant

Head Coach Dabo Swinney held his first weekly press conference of the year on Tuesday at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson as the second-ranked Tigers get set to host Furman on Saturday in the season-opener.

With the depth chart being released on Monday, the media had questions about his decision to start Kelly Bryant at quarterback.

The Clemson Insider’s Ashley Pendergist has more.

