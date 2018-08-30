Elite dual-threat QB plans to visit Clemson again

Robby Ashford flashed his talent this past Saturday and showed why he is considered one of the country’s top junior quarterbacks.

The Hoover (Ala.) High School standout had to bide his time as the team’s backup quarterback over the past two years, before taking over as the starter heading into this season.

The four-star prospect displayed his potential in Hoover’s 52-14 season-opening victory over Pinson (Ala.) Valley, completing 22 of 33 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns — all 28 yards or longer.

“It felt great for sure just going out and showing what I can do,” Ashford told TCI. “But really it was just great to get the win. That’s all I’m worried about every week is just getting the win no matter how I play.”

Ashford’s performance was especially impressive considering he is coming off a torn labrum injury that he suffered while playing baseball in the spring.

“I feel good,” Ashford said of his health. “There’s days where I don’t feel great but other than that I’m normally feeling good.”

Ashford (6-3, 210) is ranked as a top-five dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class by all of the major recruiting services. Florida State became the latest to offer on Wednesday, joining Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State and Illinois on his offer sheet.

Clemson is among other schools showing interest, and it is one of the schools Ashford intends to visit during the season.

“UGA, Clemson, Auburn, Bama, Mississippi State and FSU are the main ones right now,” he listed when asked what trips he is planning for the fall.

Ashford most recently visited Clemson in June, a year after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, and hopes to earn an offer from the Tigers moving forward.

“I love Clemson for sure,” he said. “The success they’ve had in past years has been amazing. Really just hoping to get the offer soon for sure and just see how the game-day feel is up there on my visit.”

Ashford has a loose timeline for when he would like to render his college decision.

“I’m thinking sometime during junior year,” he said. “If not then, then summer going into senior year.”

Ashford said he expects members of Clemson’s coaching staff to attend one of his upcoming games.

The two-sport standout, who is also a baseball star, is ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback for the 2020 class by ESPN, No. 3 by Rivals and No. 4 by 247Sports.