Standout OL set to visit Clemson after offer

Peach State offensive lineman John Williams is set to return to Clemson on Saturday, less than two weeks after receiving an offer from the Tigers.

The talented class of 2020 tackle from Canton (Ga.) Creekview was originally eyeing a possible visit to Clemson for its Week 3 game vs. Georgia Southern. However, Williams is now planning to be at Death Valley for Saturday’s season opener against Furman.

“I changed my plans,” Williams told TCI on Wednesday night. “I’ll be at Clemson this weekend.”

Saturday’s visit will mark Williams’ third to Clemson this year. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect was one of the standout performers at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, and also visited Clemson for its junior day in March.

“I’m looking forward to being back on campus,” he said.

Clemson extended an offer to Williams on Aug. 19, joining NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Wisconsin among others on his offer list.

After receiving the Clemson offer, Williams told TCI it has given him a lot to think about.

“Getting an offer from Clemson most definitely has given me a ton more to process and think about,” he said. “Since my first visit in eighth grade, I have always really liked the school as do my parents. At every school visit I go on I always ask myself, if I was not playing football, could I see myself as just a student here? Clemson checks those boxes along with several others in my top list.”

Williams, a junior, told us recently that he would like to be committed by February or March so he can enjoy his senior year. He cited Tennessee, Ole Miss, UNC and NC State as some of the other schools he is looking to visit this season.

As a sophomore, Williams was an all-county performer for Creekview (6A classification). He was recently named one of the “Super Six” players in Cherokee County by the Cherokee Tribune.

Stay tuned to TCI as we will have a full preview of the prospects visiting Clemson for Saturday’s game.