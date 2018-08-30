Tajh's Takes: ACC, CFP Preview & Predictions

Football

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd, The Clemson Insider’s new college football analyst, joins senior writer Will Vandervort to discuss the upcoming season in the ACC.

Boyd gives his thoughts on the second-ranked Clemson Tigers, the ACC’s Atlantic Division and gives us a a dark horse team to win the Coastal Division.

Boyd also tells us the four teams he thinks will make the College Football Playoff.

