Tajh's Takes: ACC, CFP Preview & Predictions

Dabo Swinney admits he was a little surprised he was able to get back Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and Christian Wilkins on his defensive line for the 2018 football season. Back in January, the best case (…)
There is no doubt, Clemson is one of college football’s elite programs. After three straight trips to the College Football Playoff, three straight ACC Championships and a CFP National Championship in (…)
Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media after practice on Wednesday to give the final update on his second-ranked Tigers before the season opener against Furman on Saturday at Death (…)
Peach State offensive lineman John Williams is set to return to Clemson on Saturday, less than two weeks after receiving an offer from the Tigers. The talented class of 2020 tackle from Canton (Ga.) (…)
No matter who his team is playing, Dabo Swinney does all he can to keep his second-ranked Clemson Tigers focused on the upcoming game. Some weeks are easier to sell than others. Obviously, playing Texas (…)
The 2018 season kicks off on Saturday and the Clemson Tigers begin the journey they hope takes them back to the College Football Playoff. In this edition of our Up Downs feature we take a look at which players (…)
As second-ranked Clemson draws a day closer to opening the 2018 football season, Dabo Swinney becomes a little more excited. The head coach can’t wait to see how his offense performs when the Tigers (…)