Talented in-state WR excited for first Clemson game visit

Among the prospects planning to attend Clemson’s season-opener against Furman on Saturday is in-state wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

The Class of 2020 prospect from Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork told TCI he can’t wait to experience a game-day environment at Death Valley.

“Very excited!” Hyatt said. “I heard it’s crazy, and that’s what I like. Clemson has the best entrance in the country.”

Hyatt (6-2, 165) will be accompanied to Tiger Town by his mother, father and brother. It will be the first game-day visit to Clemson for his family, as well.

“They grew up South Carolina fans, but this will be a amazing experience to go to Clemson,” Hyatt said.

Hyatt made his first ever visit to Clemson in June, when he was one of the standout participants in the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp.

The talented wideout also registered strong camp performances this summer at Virginia Tech, Duke and South Carolina, after which the Hokies and Blue Devils extended his first scholarship offers.

Hyatt remains a candidate for an offer from Clemson, which would be big for the in-state recruit.

“It would impact my recruiting a lot, especially for them being the hometown team,” he said.

With Clemson showing significant interest, Hyatt says he will be at Death Valley often this season.

“Clemson wants me to come to a lot of games, so I’ll be there a lot,” he said.

As a sophomore last season, Hyatt hauled in 43 receptions for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns while helping Dutch Fork capture its second straight Class 5A state championship.

Hyatt, who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash twice while camping at Duke in June, made an amazing touchdown catch in Dutch Fork’s 63-0 season-opening win over Spring Valley (Columbia, S.C.) last Friday.