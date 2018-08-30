The 2018 season kicks off on Saturday and the Clemson Tigers begin the journey they hope takes them back to the College Football Playoff.

In this edition of our Up Downs feature we take a look at which players made a move in August, and are elevating their game and their position on the depth chart.

We also take a look at which players have fallen down the depth chart due to injury or performance.

Up

Adam Choice: It would have been easy for Choice to transfer to another school to insure playing time in his final season. Instead he stuck it out at Clemson and had a great camp. Choice enters the season as No. 2 on the depth chart and should see more carries early in the season.

Garrett Williams: One position where the Tigers hope to see improvement this year is at tight end. Williams returns after sitting last season and has been one of the talks of camp. He has climbed to the top of the depth chart and with Milan Richard battling an injury Williams will see significant snaps against Furman. He could be one of the surprises in 2018.

AJ Terrell: Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made it clear in August that the Tigers really have three starting cornerback. Terrell played well enough to earn the starting role opposite Trayvon Mullen. Mark Fields will come off the bench, but should see plenty of snaps and is playing his best ball at Clemson according to the staff.

B.T. Potter: The Clemson Insider saw B.T. Potter play two games last season and we knew his kickoffs could be hard to beat when he arrived on campus. The coaches have seen the same thing in August and Potter has won the kickoff job and it’s not even close according to the staff. Clemson kickoff coverage should be in great shape with Potter booming the kickoffs this year.

Tre Lamar: After missing the final four games last season Tre Lamar is back healthy and playing his best ball at Clemson. Lamar will join Kendall Joseph and Isaiah Thomas as the starting linebackers entering the season. While there is plenty of depth behind him expect Lamar to have his best season for the Tigers and be a major weapon in 2018.

Downs

Jamie Skalski: Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced Wednesday after practice that the Tigers hope to redshirt Skalski this season. He has been battling a foot injury in August and is ready to return, but the staff believes it would benefit Skalski and the team to redshirt him this season with the depth at linebacker and save a year of his eligibility. This will of course be dependent on the other linebackers staying healthy. With the new redshirt rule Skalski will still be able to play in four games.

Tavien Feaster: Feaster will start the season No. 3 on the depth chart at running back. An injury sidelined Feaster for some of camp, but he is back and healthy according to the staff. The junior will get his chances to show what he can do early in the season and could climb back up a crowded depth chart at running back.

Alex Spence: According to Swinney one of the best battles in camp was at kicker. With Greg Huegel back from injury the battle was fierce. In the end Huegel won the starting job that he held before getting injured last season. Spence proved he is very capable after taking the job last season and will be ready if needed this year.