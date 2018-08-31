4-star LB calls Clemson his 'number one school'

Carrollton (Ga.) four-star linebacker Kevin Swint made it clear that the Clemson Tigers are the team to beat in his recruitment right now.

“They’re my number one school because the school isn’t too big for me and it’s just a place that I feel that’s for me,” the top-100 class of 2020 prospect told TCI recently.

Swint (6-3, 220) has visited Clemson a couple of times, most recently for the program’s junior day in March. He received a long-awaited offer from the Tigers in May and has stayed in touch with members of the coaching staff.

“They’ll have a lot of guys leaving these next two years and I’m the guy that they really want to have in their program,” Swint said of what he has heard from Clemson.

Besides Clemson, Swint has collected offers from Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Ohio

State among others.

Swint is only a junior and doesn’t plan to make his decision until the early signing period of his senior year. So, he intends to continue taking visits and looking at different schools, and named LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Florida as some of those he wants to attend games at this fall.

He is also planning to return to Clemson during the season and said there’s a chance he could be at Death Valley for the opener against Furman on Saturday.

“I plan on coming to Clemson this Saturday hopefully or Auburn,” he said.

Swint is ranked as the No. 4 outside linebacker and No. 81 overall prospect in the 2020 class per ESPN.

As a sophomore last season, he posted 101 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks along with 30 quarterback hurries, six pass deflections and four forced fumbles.