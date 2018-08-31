Clemson to renew rivalry with Georgia in 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

Clemson to renew rivalry with Georgia in 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

Feature

Clemson to renew rivalry with Georgia in 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

Clemson will open its 2024 football season in grand fashion, renewing its rivalry with Georgia in a neutral-site contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, the two schools announced Friday.

Kickoff for the game to be played on Aug. 31, 2024, and a time will be announced at a later date.

Barring any postseason matchups between the two schools across the 2018-23 seasons, the 2024 matchup will represent the 65th all-time meeting between the Tigers and Bulldogs. The teams most recently split a home-and-home series in 2013-14, which each school defending its home turf in a pair of Top 20 matchups.

The programs met 24 times in a span of 26 years from 1962-’87, playing one another every year with exception of the 1966 and 1972 seasons. In back-to-back years in 1980 and 1981, the winner of the Clemson-Georgia contest went on to win the national championship, with Georgia earning a 20-16 victory against Clemson and a national title in 1980 followed by Clemson defeating Georgia, 13-3, en route to a national title in 1981.

“I’ve said many times that I think the Clemson-Georgia rivalry is one of the best rivalries in college football,” Clemson head Coach Dabo Swinney said. “It’s one I watched way before I even came to Clemson. I think it’s great for both fan bases. It will be one of those games that everybody will enjoy. Obviously, it’s a tough opener for both teams, but it’s fun to be a part of games like that.”

The battle of geographic rivals in non-conference play is part of Clemson’s scheduling philosophy of supplementing its annual rivalry game against the University of South Carolina with additional non-conference contests against Power 5 Conference teams. Clemson’s schedule in recent and future years has featured home-and-home series with Georgia (2013-14), Auburn (2016-17), Texas A&M (2018-19) and LSU (2025-26).

Clemson also played Notre Dame in 2015 and is scheduled to play at Notre Dame in 2020 and a home-and-home series in 2022 and ’23.

“To play a great opponent like the University of Georgia in a first-class venue like Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be an outstanding experience for our football team and fans,” director of athletics Dan Radakovich said. “The resumption of our storied rivalry with Georgia has been a high priority for us and will continue to be a high priority moving forward.”

The matchup will be Clemson’s third appearance in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Clemson was part of the inaugural Chick-fil-A College Kickoff at the Georgia Dome when the team opened its 2008 season against Alabama. Clemson also opened the 2012 season in Atlanta, defeating Auburn, 26-19.

, , , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1d

The 2018 season kicks off on Saturday and the Clemson Tigers begin the journey they hope takes them back to the College Football Playoff. In this edition of our Up Downs feature we take a look at which players (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home