Speckmaier secures Tigers’ win over Villanova

The Clemson women’s soccer team secured its second straight win Friday at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson. The forward duo of Ariana Speckmaier and Miranda Weslake helped Clemson earned its third victory of the season with a 1-0 victory over Villanova.

After a scoreless first half, Clemson (3-2) hit the ground running in the second half, controlling possession and keeping the game on the attacking half of the field. At the 67:59 mark, the Tigers were finally able to catch their break. After a shifty move on the left wing, Miranda Weslake sent the ball into the box that resulted in the keeper knocking the ball of the crossbar onto the feet of Speckmaier.

It was Speckmaier’s third goal of the year.

The goal was the lone goal of the match, but it doesn’t show the work rate of the Clemson offense. In the attacking third, the Tigers were able to put together a total of 17 shots, 9 of which were on target.

“I feel like our team is still growing, we’re still a relatively young group,” Clemson head coach Eddie Radwanski said. “I felt like from Sunday’s game to this game we’ve possessed the ball even better. We just need to continue to grow. Be a little bit sharper, make better decisions and improve our quality a bit.”

While the offense was getting it done on one end, the defense was doing the same giving up only two shots the entire match in recording their second shutout of the year.

Villanova (3-2) impressed the Tigers head coach with their play.

“This was a wonderful night because it was an excellent display of soccer where two good teams were trying to win” Radwanski said. “I want to tip my hat to Coach Chris and his staff. I love the way that they play, I love the way that they’re promoting and I love the way their kids are confident on the ball.

“Not too often do you get to play in a proper soccer game with two teams trying to break each other down, using their minds and their tactics. We were fortunate to have more of the game and dominate it more statistically, but you can still stay in a game like Villanova did if you’re well coached and well disciplined.”

On Clemson’s First Friday, Tiger fans showed out for the women’s soccer team, nearly filling the home bleachers.

“It’s awesome to have a crowd like this,” the Clemson head coach said. “It’s always great to play on First Friday. You could just feel the energy coming from the stands and our players were able to respond to that. It’s great for the girls in a women’s game to play in front of a packed house.”

Clemson’s women will play again on Sunday, on the road at Wofford’s Snyder field in Spartanburg.